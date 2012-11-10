Cycling-Australia's Meares targets more gold at Rio

MELBOURNE Nov 10 Australia's track cycling queen Anna Meares will bid for more Olympic glory at the 2016 Rio Games.

The 29-year-old Meares, who captured a long-coveted Olympic sprint title at London, said she would target a fourth Games after a lengthy sabbatical.

"I would like to continue on for the next Olympic campaign," Meares said after collecting Australia's top cycling award on Friday.

"But you won't see me until next year because I will be taking a nice break.

"In that break, this Olympic champion is just looking forward to just wearing my trackies around the house, gardening, walking the dog and annoying my husband."

Meares, the most successful Olympic women's track cyclist with a record five medals, won a time trial gold and a sprint bronze at her debut Athens Games in 2004, before recovering from a broken neck to win a sprint silver at Beijing four years later.

Her sprint gold followed a team bronze with Kaarle McCulloch at London, where she became the first woman to take track cycling medals in three Olympics.