2012年 4月 8日 星期日

Cycling-Tour of the Basque Country standings

April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Final classification from the Tour
of the Basque Country on Saturday  
1.  Samuel Sanchez (Spain / Euskaltel)                20:58:15" 
2.  Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain / Katusha)               +12"     
3.  Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Rabobank)            +42"     
4.  Damiano Cunego (Italy / Lampre)                   +47"     
5.  Tony Martin (Germany / Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) +54"     
6.  Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway / Team Sky)          +1:03"   
7.  Jean Christophe Peraud (France / AG2R)            +1:07"   
8.  Michele Scarponi (Italy / Lampre)                 +1:19"   
9.  Chris Horner (U.S. / RadioShack)                  +1:27"   
10. Simon Spilak (Slovenia / Katusha)                 +1:29"   
11. Robert Kiserlovski (Croatia / Astana)             +1:31"   
12. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Belgium / Lotto)           +1:36"   
13. Sergio Henao (Colombia / Team Sky)                +1:39"   
14. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Movistar)              +1:45"   
15. Rui Costa (Portugal / Movistar)                   +1:47"   
16. Daniel Navarro (Spain / Saxo Bank)                +1:57"   
17. Wout Poels (Netherlands / Vacansoleil)            +2:01"   
18. Christophe Riblon (France / AG2R)                 +2:10"   
19. Ryder Hesjedal (Canada / Garmin)                  +2:26"   
20. Tom Danielson (U.S. / Garmin)                     +2:29"   
21. Michael Rogers (Australia / Team Sky)             +3:12"   
22. Marco Pinotti (Italy / BMC Racing)                +3:18"   
23. Daniel Moreno (Spain / Katusha)                   +3:59"   
24. Fraenk Schleck (Luxembourg / RadioShack)          +4:34"   
25. Arthur Vichot (France / FDJ)                      +4:56"   
26. Hubert Dupont (France / AG2R)                     +6:17"   
27. Jesus Hernandez (Spain / Saxo Bank)               +6:44"   
28. Maxime Monfort (Belgium / RadioShack)             +7:38"   
29. David Arroyo (Spain / Movistar)                   +7:56"   
30. Nicki Sorensen (Denmark / Saxo Bank)              +8:43"

