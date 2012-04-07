Cycling-Tour of the Basque Country standings

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Final classification from the Tour of the Basque Country on Saturday 1. Samuel Sanchez (Spain / Euskaltel) 20:58:15" 2. Joaquim Rodriguez (Spain / Katusha) +12" 3. Bauke Mollema (Netherlands / Rabobank) +42" 4. Damiano Cunego (Italy / Lampre) +47" 5. Tony Martin (Germany / Omega Pharma - Quick-Step) +54" 6. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Norway / Team Sky) +1:03" 7. Jean Christophe Peraud (France / AG2R) +1:07" 8. Michele Scarponi (Italy / Lampre) +1:19" 9. Chris Horner (U.S. / RadioShack) +1:27" 10. Simon Spilak (Slovenia / Katusha) +1:29" 11. Robert Kiserlovski (Croatia / Astana) +1:31" 12. Jurgen Van den Broeck (Belgium / Lotto) +1:36" 13. Sergio Henao (Colombia / Team Sky) +1:39" 14. Vasil Kiryienka (Belarus / Movistar) +1:45" 15. Rui Costa (Portugal / Movistar) +1:47" 16. Daniel Navarro (Spain / Saxo Bank) +1:57" 17. Wout Poels (Netherlands / Vacansoleil) +2:01" 18. Christophe Riblon (France / AG2R) +2:10" 19. Ryder Hesjedal (Canada / Garmin) +2:26" 20. Tom Danielson (U.S. / Garmin) +2:29" 21. Michael Rogers (Australia / Team Sky) +3:12" 22. Marco Pinotti (Italy / BMC Racing) +3:18" 23. Daniel Moreno (Spain / Katusha) +3:59" 24. Fraenk Schleck (Luxembourg / RadioShack) +4:34" 25. Arthur Vichot (France / FDJ) +4:56" 26. Hubert Dupont (France / AG2R) +6:17" 27. Jesus Hernandez (Spain / Saxo Bank) +6:44" 28. Maxime Monfort (Belgium / RadioShack) +7:38" 29. David Arroyo (Spain / Movistar) +7:56" 30. Nicki Sorensen (Denmark / Saxo Bank) +8:43"
Feb 28 Nestle SA-backed Accera Inc said on Tuesday its experimental Alzheimer's drug failed a late-stage study, adding to the laundry list of disappointments in the pursuit of an effective treatment for the rampant mind-wasting disease.
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.