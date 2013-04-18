UPDATE 1-Cycling-Britain's most successful Olympian Hoy to retire

(Adds quotes, details)

LONDON, April 18 Britain's most successful Olympian Chris Hoy is to retire from track cycling having exhausted "every last ounce of effort and energy", the six-time Games gold medal winner said on Thursday.

Hoy, 37, has decided against competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in his native Scotland.

"I am officially announcing my retirement. It was not a decision I took easily or lightly, but I know it's the right decision," Hoy told a news conference in Edinburgh.

"Nothing would give me more pleasure than going to Glasgow, but I don't want to be there for the numbers. Being objective, I got every last drop out in London. Now it's time for younger riders to experience what it is like to compete in front of a home crowd."

Hoy won his first Olympic gold in the 1km time trial at the Athens Games in 2004 and followed up four years later by winning three in Beijing in the team sprint, keirin and sprint, the first Briton since 1908 to win three gold at one Games.

Last year in London he secured two more golds in the team sprint, helping clock a world record time, and keirin to overtake rower Steve Redgrave as the Briton with the most gold medals.

Fellow British cyclist Bradley Wiggins has also won seven Olympic medals with Hoy ahead of the Tour de France winner on 'gold difference'.

In a stellar and long track career that helped spearhead British dominance in the sport, Hoy also won a silver medal in the team sprint at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 and 11 world titles. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)