FACTBOX-Cycling-Chris Hoy's Olympic and world championship medals

LONDON, April 18 List of Olympic and world
championship medals won by Britain Chris Hoy, who announced his
retirement from track cycling on Thursday.
    
    OLYMPIC GAMES (six gold, one silver)
    2000: Silver - Team sprint (with Craig MacLean and Jason
Queally) 
    2004: Gold - 1km track time trial
    2008: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff),
keirin, sprint
    2012: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Philip
Hindes), keirin
    
    WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (11 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze)
    1999: Silver - Team Sprint
    2000: Silver - Team sprint
    2001: Bronze - Team sprint 
    2002: Gold - 1km time trial, team sprint
    2003: Bronze - Team sprint
    2004: Gold - 1km time trial; Bronze - team sprint
    2005: Gold - Team sprint; Bronze - 1km time trial
    2006: Gold - 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint
    2007: Gold - Keirin, 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint
    2008: Gold - Sprint, keirin; Silver - team sprint
    2010: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - team sprint
    2011: Silver - Keirin, team sprint, sprint
    2012: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - sprint

