FACTBOX-Cycling-Chris Hoy's Olympic and world championship medals

Figure skating-Hanyu still hasn't found what he's looking for
HELSINKI, April 2 For all his brilliance and world record scores, there is one annoying riddle that Yuzuru Hanyu has yet crack.
LONDON, April 18 List of Olympic and world championship medals won by Britain Chris Hoy, who announced his retirement from track cycling on Thursday. OLYMPIC GAMES (six gold, one silver) 2000: Silver - Team sprint (with Craig MacLean and Jason Queally) 2004: Gold - 1km track time trial 2008: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Jamie Staff), keirin, sprint 2012: Gold - Team sprint (with Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes), keirin WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS (11 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze) 1999: Silver - Team Sprint 2000: Silver - Team sprint 2001: Bronze - Team sprint 2002: Gold - 1km time trial, team sprint 2003: Bronze - Team sprint 2004: Gold - 1km time trial; Bronze - team sprint 2005: Gold - Team sprint; Bronze - 1km time trial 2006: Gold - 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint 2007: Gold - Keirin, 1km time trial; Silver - team sprint 2008: Gold - Sprint, keirin; Silver - team sprint 2010: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - team sprint 2011: Silver - Keirin, team sprint, sprint 2012: Gold - Keirin; Bronze - sprint (Compiled by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
HELSINKI, April 2 For all his brilliance and world record scores, there is one annoying riddle that Yuzuru Hanyu has yet crack.
HELSINKI, April 1 Evgenia Medvedeva may or may not be familiar with the Rudyard Kipling poem 'If' but her ability to keep her head when all around her were losing theirs certainly helped the Russian to a second straight world title on Friday.
HELSINKI, March 31 A performance full of grace and technical wizardry proved that Evgenia Medvedeva will be the woman to beat at next year's Winter Olympics as the Russian soared above her rivals to retain her title at the world figure skating championships.