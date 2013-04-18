Cycling-Britain's six-time Olympic champion Hoy to retire

Figure skating-Hanyu still hasn't found what he's looking for
HELSINKI, April 2 For all his brilliance and world record scores, there is one annoying riddle that Yuzuru Hanyu has yet crack.
LONDON, April 18 Britain's most successful Olympian Chris Hoy is to retire from track cycling, the six-time Games gold medal winner said on Thursday.
Hoy, 37, has decided against competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in his native Scotland.
(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)
HELSINKI, April 2 For all his brilliance and world record scores, there is one annoying riddle that Yuzuru Hanyu has yet crack.
HELSINKI, April 1 Evgenia Medvedeva may or may not be familiar with the Rudyard Kipling poem 'If' but her ability to keep her head when all around her were losing theirs certainly helped the Russian to a second straight world title on Friday.
HELSINKI, March 31 A performance full of grace and technical wizardry proved that Evgenia Medvedeva will be the woman to beat at next year's Winter Olympics as the Russian soared above her rivals to retain her title at the world figure skating championships.