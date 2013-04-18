版本:
Cycling-Britain's six-time Olympic champion Hoy to retire

LONDON, April 18 Britain's most successful Olympian Chris Hoy is to retire from track cycling, the six-time Games gold medal winner said on Thursday.

Hoy, 37, has decided against competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in his native Scotland.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Mark Meadows)

