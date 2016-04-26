Cycling-British Cycling orders independent review over discrimination claims

Olympics-Seven sports to challenge cut from UK's Olympic funding
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
LONDON, April 26 British Cycling will form an independent review of its performance programmes following allegations of discrimination by rider Jess Varnish, the governing body said on Tuesday.
"We are fully committed to the principles and active promotion of equality of opportunity and we must take any such allegations seriously," a statement said.
Varnish, a former European champion in the team sprint, was dropped from the British Cycling performance squad after she failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics.
She has since hit out at British Cycling's technical director Shane Sutton, accusing him of sexist remarks -- claims the Australian strongly denies.
The terms of the review, conducted in conjunction with UK Sport, are yet to be announced. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)
