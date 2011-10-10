Cycling-Olympic champion Romero abandons 2012 plans

Oct 10 Olympic champion Rebecca Romero has given up her bid to compete at next year's home Games in London, British Cycling said on Monday.

A former rowing world champion and Olympic silver medallist in the quadruple sculls, Romero switched to track cycling and won gold in the individual pursuit at the 2008 Beijing Games.

The individual pursuit has been scrapped for London 2012 and her chances of competing at the Games had also looked slim after she missed out on selection for the British team for the track cycling world championships earlier this year.

"Having suffered several setbacks at crucial points, I believe I'm no longer on a pathway which will see me fulfil my Olympic ambition to win a second Olympic gold medal," Romero, 31, said on the British Cycling website (www.britishcycling.org.uk).

"I'm proud to have contributed to the cycling team's great Olympic triumph in Beijing and I thank all the amazing people within British Cycling who were central to my success. I wish my current team mates every success in London next year."