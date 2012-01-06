UPDATE 3-Cycling-Bauge and France stripped of world titles

* Bauge world championship results annulled

* Kenny promoted to individual sprint gold

* Germany awarded team sprint title (Adds Kenny reaction)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS, Jan 6 Britain's Jason Kenny has been awarded the world individual sprint gold medal and Germany the team title after French rider Gregory Bauge had his results annulled for doping violations, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Friday.

In November, the French Cycling Federation imposed a one-year backdated suspension from Dec. 23, 2010 to Dec. 22. 2011 on Bauge meaning the UCI was obliged to nullify all results obtained by the rider and any team he was a member of during that period.

"As a consequence, the rider and the French team lose their individual sprint and team sprint titles won at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in March 2011," the UCI said in a statement.

Bauge was guilty of "two breaches of applicable requirements regarding rider availability and one missed test in 18 months", the UCI explained.

Kenny finished runner-up to Bauge at the world championships in the Netherlands last year. Bauge, 26, was also a member of the French trio that beat the Germans in the team event.

"The news came as quite a surprise and whilst it's an honour to get my first senior world championship title, I would have preferred to have achieved it under different circumstances," Kenny said in a statement.

"I am looking forward to riding the rest of the season wearing the rainbow jersey."

The French federation hit out at the UCI, saying the sport's governing body had no right to overrule them and that it should have gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) instead.

"The FFC is wondering how a decision by a disciplinary committee can be overruled with no appeal being made before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," the FFC said in a statement.

It added that Bauge's participation in this year's Olympic Games in London was not at risk. (Editing by Alison Wildey and Alan Baldwin)