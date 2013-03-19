版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2013年 3月 20日 星期三 00:50 BJT

Cycling-Dane Sorensen latest to admit to doping

COPENHAGEN, March 19 Olympic silver medallist Rolf Sorensen has admitted to doping during his successful years in the nineties, the Dane said on Monday.

"It is time that I too - long overdue - admit to having been part of the Epo-era that was a part of the sport in the 90s", Sorensen, who won silver at the Olympic Games road race in Atlanta in 1996, said in a statement.

Sorensen admitted to having taken the hormone erythropoietin (EPO) and cortisone but told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet he was more "a party smoker on Saturdays as opposed to a needle addict".

"I have never used blood transfusions, which I am totally against, and I simply will not be compared with Lance Armstrong", he added in the newspaper.

Sorensen is the latest in a long line of cyclists to have confessed to doping after Lance Armstrong admitted in January to taking performing-enhancing drugs during his seven straight Tour de France victories from 1999-2005.

Earlier this year fellow Dane Michael Rasmussen admitted to more than a decade of doping. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Tom Pilcher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐