Cycling-Boonen wins Tour of Flanders

Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
OUDENAARDE, Belgium, April 1 Belgium's in-form Tom Boonen took a third career victory in the Tour of Flanders, Belgium's top one-day classic on Sunday.
Second behind the Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider was Filippo Pozzato of Italy, with 2007 race winner Alessandro Ballan third.
The first three riders formed a leading breakaway 17 kilometres from the finish on the third and final ascent of the Oude Kwaremont climb, then Boonen beat the other two in a sprint.
Favourite Fabian Cancellara of Switzerland, winner in 2010 and third in 2011,crashed with 61 km to go and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken collarbone.
Boonen won the Gent-Wevelgem last weekend and the Harelbeke earlier this month.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.