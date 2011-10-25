Cycling-Kolobnev fined $1,560 after positive test

MOSCOW Oct 25 Alexandr Kolobnev has been fined $1,560 but escaped a suspension for testing positive for a banned diuretic at this year's Tour de France, the Russian cycling federation (FVSR) said on Tuesday.

The FVSR's anti-doping commission handed Kolobnev a fine of 1,500 Swiss francs for failing the test for hydroclorotiazide following the fourth stage of the July race. He was also issued with a warning.

"We found him guilty but also took into account extenuating circumstances," commission chief Alexander Gusyatnikov told Reuters.

"We plan to forward our decision in writing to the International Cycling Union (UCI) in the next few days and only after that we'll be able to give a detailed explanation."

The UCI has a right to appeal against the decision to the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Kolobnev, 30, has been one of Russia's top cyclists.

He finished second in the men's road race at the 2007 world championships in Stuttgart and repeated the feat two years later in the same event in Mendrisio, Switzerland.

Kolobnev was awarded an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing in 2008, after initially coming fourth in the men's road race, following the disqualification of Italian Davide Rebellin for doping.

(Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Tony Jimenez)