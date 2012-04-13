Cycling-Martin avoids surgery after crash with car

April 13 Time-trial cycling world champion Tony
Martin does not need surgery despite fracturing his shoulder
blade, upper arm and facial bones when he was hit by a car
during a training ride this week, his team said on Friday.
The Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider, a favourite for the
London Olympics, lost consciousness after the accident in
Switzerland and was taken to hospital.
"My feeling today is much better than the last two days,"
Martin said in a statement.
"I am happy that the fractures won't need surgery. I'm at
home now. For me it's really important. The day of the accident
I was thinking - why has this happened to me? But now I have to
say I was lucky, it could have been much worse."
The 26-year-old German won the time trial gold medal at the
world championships in Copenhagen last September.
A date for his return to training has not been set but his
participation in London in July and August looks unlikely to be
compromised.
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)