Cycling-Sprinter McEwen bemoans lack of Olympic success

Jan 31 Three-times Tour de France points
winner Robbie McEwen would happily trade one of his green
jerseys for the Olympic glory that eluded him, the experienced
Australian sprinter said on Tuesday.
"I'd swap one Tour de France green jersey but only for
gold," the 39-year-old said via a teleconference from Singapore.
The Brisbane-born sprinter made three failed attempts at
winning an Olympic road race medal but insists that despite
finishing empty-handed in 1996, 2000 and 2004, he had given it
his best shot on each occasion.
"Not really disappointed, because each time I went in, I did
the very best I could. No need for excuses after the race, I
gave it everything.
"Each time I was a little bit better but out of the
medals... but that's the nature of racing.
"To have a medal would have been very nice of course but
that's part of racing and also my fellow competitors did not
make it possible for me to win a medal," said the GreenEdge
rider, who is participating in next month's OCBC Cycle
Singapore.
McEwen added that despite major stage races taking place
shortly before the Summer Games, professional riders were as
enthused by the prospect of competing at the Olympics as any
other athlete.
"It may not be something you build your season around but
even as professionals, you want to be part of it if you get the
chance.
"It is very special to represent your country at an Olympic
Games, even more so than a World Championships because the
Olympics are only once every four years.
"It's a very unique event and all the pro guys always get
excited about going to the Olympics. I was very fortunate to go
three times and it's something that I will cherish being a part
of."
