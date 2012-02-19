Cycling-Australia take morale-boosting win against Britain

LONDON Feb 19 Australia claimed a
morale-boosting victory against Britain to win the gold medal in
the men's team pursuit at the London track World Cup series on
Sunday.
Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Alexander Edmondson and Michael
Hepburn took control after the first kilometre to clock 3:54.615
over 4,000 metres, failing, however, to beat the world record
set by Britain at the Beijing Olympics.
New Zealand took the bronze medal.
The victory was a welcome boost for Australia, who have been
underperforming at the London Velodrome in a test event for this
summer's Olympics.
Australia had previously claimed only one gold medal through
Melissa Hoskins in the scratch race, an event that will not
feature at the Olympics.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Dave Thompson; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)