Cycling-Kenny knocked out of sprint at London track World Cup

LONDON Feb 19 World champion Jason Kenny
was surprisingly knocked out of the men's sprint event at the
London track World Cup when he lost to German Maximilian Levy in
the quarter-finals on Sunday.
The Briton seemed to lack energy as he was comfortably
beaten 2-0 by German Maximilian Levy.
His defeat could seriously affect his chances of an Olympic
spot in the discipline, especially if fellow-Briton Chris Hoy,
the Olympic champion, goes through later on Sunday.
Hoy was locked at 1-1 with France's Gregory Bauge as the tie
was sent to a decider.
Only one rider from each nation is allowed to take part in
the men's individual sprint.
Frenchman Kevin Sireau easily beat Team Sky's Matt Crampton
of Britain to reach the semi-finals.
