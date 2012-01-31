INTERVIEW-Cycling-Motivated Menchov covets maiden Tour title

| MOSCOW
MOSCOW Jan 31 Missing last year's Tour de
France has given Denis Menchov extra motivation to fight for the
yellow jersey at this year's edition of the world's greatest
cycling race.
Menchov, Russia's best stage rider of the past decade, was
forced to watch the 2011 Tour on television after his Italian
team Geox were not invited by the French organisers.
"In a way it has helped me recharge my batteries,"
Menchov, who joined Russian team Katusha on a two-year contract
in December after Geox ended their involvement in professional
cycling after a single season, told Reuters in an interview.
"There's no point for me in dwelling on the past. I'm a firm
believer that whatever happens to you in life must have a
reason. So rather than sit here and curse my bad luck, I want to
look on the positive side," said the Russian, who celebrated his
34th birthday last week.
"I had a chance to watch the race from the outside, analyse
it. It has given me a different perspective on the race. Not
being part of the Tour last year definitely made me more
determined to try to win it."
Menchov has won two other major three-week races, the Tour
of Spain in 2005 and 2007 and the 2009 Giro d'Italia.
His heart, however, has belonged to the French race ever since
he earned the 2003 Tour's white jersey, given to the best young
(under-25) rider, after beating his nearest rival by more than
40 minutes.
"It's the biggest race in cycling and the toughest to win,"
he said.
"In the Giro and Vuelta you usually have only two or three
guys with a realistic chance for the overall title. In the Tour
every year you have at least five or six contenders, making it
very difficult to win. It's like climbing Mount Everest - if you
reach the summit, you are on top of the world.
OLYMPIC YEAR
"In my career I've won just about every thing else
except the Tour," said Menchov, whose best finish was third in
2010. "I've been close a couple of times, reached the
podium...but you always dream of getting to the top. Having that
yellow jersey is what really matters."
While other top riders may have multiple goals in an Olympic
year, Menchov is concentrating solely on the Tour.
"Unlike some previous years I won't ride the Giro or
Vuelta," he said. "As for the Olympics, I'll just have to wait
and see how I feel after the Tour. In any case, in London I'm
interested only in the individual time trial."
Menchov named three-times Tour winner Alberto Contador as
the favourite for the July race again, brushing off any
suggestion the Spaniard might be distracted with the Court of
Arbitration for Sport delaying its verdict in his doping case.
"If he's allowed to race, he'll be ready," said the Russian.
Menchov himself came under a cloud last year when French
sports daily L'Equipe produced its doping suspicion index, in
which riders were given a rating of suspicion on a scale from 0
- not suspicious - to 10 - highly suspicious.
Menchov was rated at 9.
"Well, it was only L'Equipe's ratings. Both (cycling's
governing body) UCI and (the World Anti-Doping Agency) WADA said
they had nothing to do with it so I wasn't worried," he said.
"Every year the French come up with some theory to try to
explain why no French rider has won the Tour for over 20 years."
KATUSHA SWITCH
The usually quiet Russian has often been criticised for not
being aggressive enough, especially on the big climbs.
"In a three-week race like the Tour you must conserve energy
as much as possible, especially in the first week, if you want
to win the general classification," he said of his tactics.
"One day you may feel great and try an all-out attack to
crush your rivals but the next day you could pay a heavy price
and suffer badly. In the end, you could lose more than you gain.
"Every rider, except maybe Contador or (Lance) Armstrong in
his prime, have their strength and weaknesses. (Andy) Schleck,
for example, knows he's not as strong in the time trial so he
must attack in the mountains to have a chance," Menchov said.
"As for myself, I usually do well in time trials so in the
mountains I can afford to sit back and wait for my chances. You
must be patient on the climbs and I've leaned how to pace myself
over the years. It comes with experience," he added.
"When I was younger I might have panicked if I was dropped
on a big climb. Now I know you can get it back the next day."
On six of his 10 Tours Menchov rode in the colours of Dutch
team Rabobank, having joined them from Spain's Banesto in 2004.
When his Rabobank contract expired in 2010, he raised a few
eyebrows, preferring newly-formed Geox over Russia's Katusha.
"Ever since Katusha was formed in 2008, there was talk of me
joining them but I had a contract with Rabobank," he recalled.
"We had talks with Katusha in 2010 but didn't agree on the
contract, so finally when they came calling again at the end of
last year I didn't think twice about joining the team."
Katusha boss Hans-Michael Holczer, who joined last year from
German team Gerolsteiner, was excited about his new charge.
"In my 10 years with Gerolsteiner we never had a Tour winner
so if Menchov wins in my first year with Katusha, I promise to
walk all the way from Paris to Moscow," Holczer told Reuters.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)