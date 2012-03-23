Cycling-Millar breaks collarbone as Olympic decision looms

March 23 British road cyclist David Millar broke
his collarbone in a crash in the Harelbeke race in Belgium on
Friday just weeks before a decision on whether his Olympic ban
will be lifted.
"I broke my collarbone, now it's decision time, to operate
or not to operate?" the Garmin-Barracuda rider said on his
Twitter feed after a race won by Tom Boonen.
Millar, who admitted doping in 2004, is banned from
competing for Britain at the London Games because of a British
Olympic Association (BOA) by-law preventing drug cheats from
taking part in the Games.
The by-law has been challenged by the World Anti-Doping
Agency and the Court of Arbitration for Sport is due to make a
decision in April.
