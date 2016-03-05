Cycling-UCI chief Cookson concerned over Rio track delay

Olympics-Archery another feather in Eurosport's bow
LONDON, Jan 17 Eurosport has signed a deal to help promote archery, and broadcast all the governing body's major international competitions until 2020.
LONDON, March 5 World cycling chief Brian Cookson says he is concerned about delays to the Olympic test event in Rio de Janeiro after the company responsible for providing the wooden boards was changed by Games organisers.
The event has already been pushed back two weeks, although Rio organising committee president Carlos Nuzman said in London this week that the event would go ahead on April 29-May 1.
Speaking at the world track championships on Saturday, Cookson said he thought that date would be "a challenge".
However, he said he believed Rio would be ready.
"I have no doubt there will be a velodrome ready and functional to the required standards for the Olympic Games," he said. "There is no alternative. That's the straight answer." (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Alan Baldwin)
Jan 17 Seven sports, including badminton, are looking to challenge UK Sport's decision to stop funding their programmes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
Jan 15 Lindsey Vonn said she was just happy to be competing again after finishing 13th in her comeback race, a re-scheduled women's World Cup downhill in the Austrian resort of Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, on Sunday