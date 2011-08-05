Cycling-Cavendish heads list for 2012 Olympics test event

| LONDON
LONDON Aug 5 Britain's Mark Cavendish, the Tour
de France's most successful sprinter, will head a provisional
field for the 2012 Olympics road race test event on Aug. 14
starting and finishing near Buckingham Palace, organisers said
on Friday.
Cavendish, fresh from winning the green jersey for the most
points during last month's Tour, did not compete in the same
event in Beijing in 2008. He has racked up 20 Tour de France
stage wins since his first in 2007.
He will have fellow sprinters Tyler Farrar of the United
States and Tom Boonen of Belgium to contend with as well as
HTC-Highroad team mate Matthew Goss, the first Australian winner
of the 102-year-old Milan-San Remo Classic in March.
French road race champion Sylvain Chavanel and compatriot
Romain Feillu, Italy's Eros Capecchi and RadioShack team leader
Janez Brajkovic of Slovenia are among the others riders listed
in the 148-man field.
Cavendish will start as one of the favourites to win the
first gold medal of the London Games on July 28 next year, and
his participation in the test event will be valuable preparation
as the 26-year-old seeks his first Olympic medal.
At the 2008 Games Cavendish finished eighth in the madison
alongside the 2009 fourth-placed Tour de France rider Bradley
Wiggins, the pair having won the 2008 world championships in the
same event.
Cavendish's American team HTC-Highroad announced on Thursday
they will fold at the end of the season and the rider has been
linked in the media with British team Sky.
Team Sky members Ben Swift, Peter Kennaugh, Ian Stannard and
Alex Dowsett will line up for Britain alongside Cavendish for
the Olympics test event.
