Cycling-Omnium yet to convince doubters ahead of Olympic debut

LONDON Feb 18 Cyclists wondering how to strike gold in the multi-race omnium that makes its Olympic debut at this year's London Games might want to take a few pointers from decathletes.

Just as Olympic champions Daley Thompson and Roman Sebrle relied on endurance, power and skill to compete in 10 athletics events over two days, cyclists will also need to dig deep into their reserves to succeed over six races in 48 hours.

"Omnium riders are specialised in nothing but good in everything," France technical director Isabelle Gautheron told Reuters at the London track World Cup series, a test event for the Olympics.

"A lot of mental toughness is required because when you underperform in one of your preferred events, how do you find the strength to carry on?"

The new Olympic discipline, which has not proved popular among leading cyclists, features a one-lap flying time trial, a 30-km (20 for women) points race, an elimination race, a 4,000 metres (3,000 for women) individual pursuit, a 15-km (10) scratch race and a 1-km (500 metres) time trial.

"It's a wide variety of events... It's not about being the absolute best in one thing, you have to be good at everything," said American Sarah Hammer, the 2011 world silver medallist.

Briton Laura Trott added: "There is not much time to draw breath (between the races)."

But whereas decathlon titles are decided by an ascending accumulative points system, in omnium the breakdown is more complicated.

POINTS SYSTEM

In each race, the winner is awarded one point and the rider with the fewest points after six events claims the overall title.

The omnium was reintroduced as a world championship event in a five-race format for men in 2007 and for women two years later.

In 2010, the International Cycling Union (UCI) added the elimination race while also lengthening the distances to give endurance riders a fairer chance.

However, the decision to replace the madison, individual pursuit and points race by the omnium at the 2012 Olympics has not gone down well within the cycling community.

It has deprived several major track cycling nations, such as Britain, Australia and France, of medal chances at the London Games.

"People are interested in performance. In athletics, they want to see (Usain) Bolt race the 100 metres in 9.50 (seconds), not some decathlete run it in 10.1 or 10.2," Gautheron said.

"So maybe the points system should be changed to reward sheer performance -- like in decathlon. There should be a points table indexed to performance."

The unpopularity of the omnium, which will represent 20 percent of the track cycling medals at the Olympics, is reflected by the fact that it has failed to attract the big guns in the sport such as four-times Olympic champion Chris Hoy.