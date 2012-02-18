Cycling-Omnium yet to convince doubters ahead of Olympic debut

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 18 Cyclists wondering how to
strike gold in the multi-race omnium that makes its Olympic
debut at this year's London Games might want to take a few
pointers from decathletes.
Just as Olympic champions Daley Thompson and Roman Sebrle
relied on endurance, power and skill to compete in 10 athletics
events over two days, cyclists will also need to dig deep into
their reserves to succeed over six races in 48 hours.
"Omnium riders are specialised in nothing but good in
everything," France technical director Isabelle Gautheron told
Reuters at the London track World Cup series, a test event for
the Olympics.
"A lot of mental toughness is required because when you
underperform in one of your preferred events, how do you find
the strength to carry on?"
The new Olympic discipline, which has not proved popular
among leading cyclists, features a one-lap flying time trial, a
30-km (20 for women) points race, an elimination race, a 4,000
metres (3,000 for women) individual pursuit, a 15-km (10)
scratch race and a 1-km (500 metres) time trial.
"It's a wide variety of events... It's not about being the
absolute best in one thing, you have to be good at everything,"
said American Sarah Hammer, the 2011 world silver medallist.
Briton Laura Trott added: "There is not much time to draw
breath (between the races)."
But whereas decathlon titles are decided by an ascending
accumulative points system, in omnium the breakdown is more
complicated.
POINTS SYSTEM
In each race, the winner is awarded one point and the rider
with the fewest points after six events claims the overall
title.
The omnium was reintroduced as a world championship event in
a five-race format for men in 2007 and for women two years
later.
In 2010, the International Cycling Union (UCI) added the
elimination race while also lengthening the distances to give
endurance riders a fairer chance.
However, the decision to replace the madison, individual
pursuit and points race by the omnium at the 2012 Olympics has
not gone down well within the cycling community.
It has deprived several major track cycling nations, such as
Britain, Australia and France, of medal chances at the London
Games.
"People are interested in performance. In athletics, they
want to see (Usain) Bolt race the 100 metres in 9.50 (seconds),
not some decathlete run it in 10.1 or 10.2," Gautheron said.
"So maybe the points system should be changed to reward
sheer performance -- like in decathlon. There should be a points
table indexed to performance."
The unpopularity of the omnium, which will represent 20
percent of the track cycling medals at the Olympics, is
reflected by the fact that it has failed to attract the big guns
in the sport such as four-times Olympic champion Chris Hoy.
