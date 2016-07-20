Cycling-Cancellara pulls out of Tour to recover for Olympics

FINHAUT-EMOSSON, Switzerland, July 20 Fabian Cancellara has pulled out of the Tour de France in order to prepare for the Olympics, his Trek-Segafredo team said on Wednesday.

"Fabian Cancellara won't take the start in stage 18 of the Tour de France. After careful deliberation between Cancellara and the team management, a decision was made to allow the Swiss rider to rest and recover in preparation for the Olympic Games," the team said in a statement after the 17th stage.

Cancellara, 35, will be one of the favourites for the Olympic time trial, which will be held on Aug. 10.

"It was a hard Tour for me: a lot of stress and I feel tired. If I want to be good at the Olympics I need rest," the 2008 Olympic time trial champion said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)