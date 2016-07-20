Cycling-Cancellara pulls out of Tour to recover for Olympics

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
FINHAUT-EMOSSON, Switzerland, July 20 Fabian Cancellara has pulled out of the Tour de France in order to prepare for the Olympics, his Trek-Segafredo team said on Wednesday.
"Fabian Cancellara won't take the start in stage 18 of the Tour de France. After careful deliberation between Cancellara and the team management, a decision was made to allow the Swiss rider to rest and recover in preparation for the Olympic Games," the team said in a statement after the 17th stage.
Cancellara, 35, will be one of the favourites for the Olympic time trial, which will be held on Aug. 10.
"It was a hard Tour for me: a lot of stress and I feel tired. If I want to be good at the Olympics I need rest," the 2008 Olympic time trial champion said. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.