Cycling-Cavendish pulls out of Tour de France to focus on Rio

July 19 Britain's Mark Cavendish has pulled out of the Tour de France to manage his workload ahead of the Rio Olympics, his Dimension Data team said in a statement on Tuesday.

"After analysing his workload from the previous stages and his current levels of fatigue, the team has supported Mark leaving the Tour to give him the best opportunity to recover and prepare for the Olympic Games in Rio," it said.

Cavendish, known as the 'Manx Missile', claimed his 30th Tour de France stage victory and fourth in this year's race when he left sprint rival Marcel Kittel trailing in Saturday's 14th stage but will not now be starting stage 17 on Wednesday.

