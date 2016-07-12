Cycling-Contador casts doubt on Olympic road race

MADRID, July 12 Alberto Contador cast doubt on his participation in the road race at next month's Rio Olympics after saying on Tuesday that he needed four weeks to recover from injuries sustained on the Tour de France.

The Spaniard, who withdrew from the Tour during Sunday's ninth stage, told a news conference in Madrid that his goal now was to get ready for the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) which starts on Aug 20.

The men's Olympic road race will be held on Aug. 6, almost four weeks after he sustained his injuries. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Alan Baldwin and Neville Dalton)