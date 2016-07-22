Cycling-Olympic time trial favourite Dumoulin crashes out of Tour

SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France, July 22 D utchman Tom Dumoulin, one of the favourites to win the Olympic time trial in Rio next month, has pulled out of the Tour de France after crashing during the 19th stage on Friday.

The Giant-Alpecin rider fell off his bike with about 62km left and abandoned the race in tears a couple of kilometres further on. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)