UPDATE 2-Cycling-Olympic time trial favourite Dumoulin crashes out of Tour

Olympics-Tokyo governor urges golf venue to allow women members
Jan 13 Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike has asked the Kasumigaseki Country Club, venue of golf competition of the 2020 Olympic Games, to admit women as full members.
SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France, July 22 Tom Dumoulin's hope of winning the Olympic time trial in Rio next month suffered a major blow on Friday when the Dutchman pulled out of the Tour de France with a lower wrist injury.
The Giant-Alpecin rider, one of the main favourites for the Aug. 10 Olympic event, fell off his bike with about 62km left in the 19th stage, and abandoned the race in tears a couple of kilometres further on.
"From first X-ray it seems that Tom Dumoulin has a fracture in his left radius," his team said on Twitter without elaborating.
Dumoulin won two stages in this year's Tour, a summit finish in Arcalis, Andorra, and the first time trial. He was second in Thursday's mountain time trial behind overall leader Chris Froome. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
BERLIN, Jan 12 China faces a one-year ban from international weightlifting competitions after three of its athletes were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday following re-tests of samples from the Beijing Games.
BERLIN, Jan 12 Three Chinese weightlifters were stripped of their 2008 Olympic gold medals on Thursday as the International Olympic Committee sanctioned eight athletes for doping offences in re-tests of the Beijing and London 2012 Games samples.