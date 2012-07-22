UPDATE 2-Cycling-Tour-Wiggins becomes Britain's first winner

(adds background)
PARIS, July 22 Bradley Wiggins became the first
Briton to win the Tour de France when he claimed the 99th
edition of the greatest cycling race on Sunday.
Wiggins finished safe in the bunch on the 20th and last
stage, a 120-km ride from Rambouillet won by Sky team mate and
fellow Briton Mark Cavendish, the first reigning world champion
to win on the Champs Elysees.
Overall, Wiggins led Sky compatriot Chris Froome by three
minutes 21 seconds and Italian Vincenzo Nibali by 6:19.
Australian Cadel Evans, who started the three-week race as
the defending champion, finished seventh overall and was beaten
by his BMC team mate Tejay van Garderen, with the American
taking fifth place and the white jersey for the best Under-25
rider.
France's Thomas Voeckler claimed the polka dot jersey for
the best climber and Slovakian Peter Sagan snatched the green
jersey for the points classification.
RadioShack-Nissan won the team classification and Dane Chris
Anker Sorensen was voted the most aggressive rider.
Wiggins, the first rider to win an Olympic track gold medal
and the Tour, snatched the yellow jersey in the seventh stage at
the end of the brutal climb to La Planche des Belles Filles.
He consolidated his overall lead with an awe-inspiring
performance in the individual time trial on stage nine before
Team Sky rode defensively in the mountains.
Only Froome appeared to be able to unsettle Wiggins, but the
Kenyan-born rider was ordered by Team Sky to stay put after
accelerating in the ascent to La Toussuire in the Alps.
Froome was again close to giving in to temptation in the
Pyrenees, when he repeatedly gained a few metres on Wiggins in
the climb to Peyragudes, urging his team leader to follow the
pace with conspicuous hand gestures.
Wiggins refused to be drawn into controversy, but sports
director Sean Yates later acknowledged he had asked Froome not
to move away from his team mate.
Wiggins, however, set the record straight in the final time
trial on Saturday when he won with a 1:16 advantage over Froome,
who had expressed his frustration in the media at having to bow
to his fellow Briton and risk his own Tour chances.
Belgium-born Wiggins in contrast showed his dedication to
the team when he led Cavendish to a massive sprint finish in the
18th stage and on the finale.
Finishing one and two in the Tour and boasting the world
champion was unimaginable for British cycling fans just a few
years ago, when road cycling was viewed as a minority sport.
This year, almost all of Britain's Sunday newspapers carried
front page photographs of Wiggins and shortly after his triumph
it was announced that London would be bidding to host the world
track championships in 2016.
His Tour exploits were even saluted at the British Open golf
championship in northern England where a yellow jersey was
draped on a scoreboard near the 10th hole.
British flags and fans wearing Wiggins' masks lined the
Champs Elysees as he cruised to victory with Britain now set for
another cycling party at the London Olympics in the next three
weeks.
