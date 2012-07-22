UPDATE 4-Cycling-Tour-Wiggins becomes Britain's first winner

* Team Sky leader seals British one-two, Froome second
* Cavendish wins final stage as Britain dominates
By Julien Pretot
PARIS, July 22 Bradley Wiggins was greeted by
thousands of Union Jack-waving fans on the Champs Elysees when
he claimed the 99th edition of the Tour de France to become the
first British winner of the famous race on Sunday.
Wiggins finished safe in the bunch on the 20th and last
stage, a 120-km ride from Rambouillet, as he helped his Sky team
mate and fellow Briton Mark Cavendish to victory.
"What a finish, that was something, Mark won the stage after
we led him out in the finale. Wonderful, wonderful," Wiggins
told reporters.
"Mark remains unbeaten on the Champs Elysees, that was the
plan this morning.
Asked about making history, Wiggins added: "I've got to
start getting used to that now which is strange. It's mission
complete."
Next year, pure climbers Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck
are expected to return to the race after a doping suspension and
injury respectively.
A potentially hillier route next July could also threaten
Wiggins' domination, as could Team Sky rival Chris Froome who
finished second this year.
Cavendish, who has now surpassed Andre Darrigade and Lance
Armstrong with his 23 Tour stage wins, has won all four sprints
he has contested on the landmark avenue.
He is also the first reigning world champion to win on the
way up to the Arc de Triomphe.
Belgian Eddy Merckx holds the record with 34 stage wins on
the Tour.
"It's incredible," Cavendish told French TV, holding his
baby girl Delilah Grace in his arms.
"For me this race is everything, it's what my whole year is
built towards every year," he later told reporters, aware that
the London Olympic road race takes place next Saturday.
Overall, Wiggins led compatriot Chris Froome by three
minutes 21 seconds and Italian Vincenzo Nibali by 6:19.
"Have a safe journey and don't get too drunk," Wiggins told
the thousands of fans as he topped the podium.
Australian Cadel Evans, who started the three-week race as
the defending champion, finished seventh overall and was beaten
by his BMC team mate Tejay van Garderen, with the American
taking fifth place and the white jersey for the best Under-25
rider.
France's Thomas Voeckler claimed the polka dot jersey for
the best climber and Slovakian Peter Sagan snatched the green
jersey for the points classification. Cavendish was best
sprinter last year.
RadioShack-Nissan won the team classification and Dane Chris
Anker Sorensen was voted the most aggressive rider.
Wiggins, the first rider to win an Olympic track gold medal
and the Tour, snatched the yellow jersey in the seventh stage at
the end of the brutal climb to La Planche des Belles Filles.
The Athens and Beijing Olympic pursuit champion consolidated
his overall lead with an awe-inspiring performance in the
individual time trial on stage nine before Team Sky rode
defensively in the mountains.
CAMERON PRAISE
Only Froome appeared to be able to unsettle Wiggins, but the
Kenyan-born rider was ordered by Team Sky to stay put after
accelerating in the ascent to La Toussuire in the Alps.
Froome was again close to giving in to temptation in the
Pyrenees, when he repeatedly gained a few metres on Wiggins in
the climb to Peyragudes, urging his team leader to follow the
pace with conspicuous hand gestures.
Wiggins refused to be drawn into controversy, but sports
director Sean Yates later acknowledged he had asked Froome not
to move away from his team mate.
Wiggins, however, set the record straight in the final time
trial on Saturday when he won with a 1:16 advantage over Froome,
who had expressed his frustration in the media at having to bow
to his fellow Briton and risk his own Tour chances.
Froome may be given his opportunity to lead next year.
Belgium-born Wiggins in contrast showed his dedication to
the team when he led Cavendish to a massive sprint finish in the
18th stage and on the finale.
Finishing one and two in the Tour and boasting the world
champion was unimaginable for British cycling fans just a few
years ago, when road cycling was viewed as a minority sport.
Britain's Team Sky only came into being three years ago.
This year, almost all of Britain's Sunday newspapers carried
front page photographs of Wiggins and shortly after his triumph
it was announced that London would be bidding to host the world
track championships in 2016.
His Tour exploits were even saluted at the British Open golf
championship in northern England where a yellow jersey was
draped on a scoreboard near the 10th hole.
British fans wearing Wiggins masks lined the Champs Elysees
as he cruised to victory with Britain now set for another
cycling party at the London Olympics in the next three weeks,
when Wiggins is among the favourites for gold in Aug. 1 time
trial.
"The whole country wants to say well done, brilliant, the
perfect backdrop and start to the Olympics," British Prime
Minister David Cameron said.
