Cycling-Tour-Martin hopeful for Olympics after riding with cast

TOURNAI, Belgium, July 2 World time trial
champion Tony Martin believes he will be fit for the London
Olympics at the end of the month despite breaking a bone in his
wrist and deciding to continue with the Tour de France.
The German, who also had the bad luck of a puncture in
Saturday's time-trial prologue, suffered the injury in a crash
on Sunday's first stage which also left his elbows bloodied.
"I think there is still the Olympics," he told reporters on
Monday before finishing the second stage well back and lying
four minutes 45 seconds behind yellow jersey leader Fabian
Cancellara.
"It's broken but not too badly broken so I have the chance
to continue the race."
He had a scan in hospital on Sunday which confirmed the
break but he opted to race on with a special plastic cast over
his wrist, which clearly affected his performance on Monday as
he was dropped by the peloton with 11 km left.
(Editing by Alison Wildey)