UPDATE 1-Cycling-Tour-Champion Sanchez doubtful for Games after crash

(Adds details on condition)
PORRENTRUY, Switzerland, July 8 Olympic road
race champion Samuel Sanchez has abandoned the Tour de France
and looks unlikely to compete at the London Olympics after
breaking his hand and suffering a shoulder injury on the eighth
stage on Sunday.
The Spanish Euskaltel-Euskadi rider briefly lost
consciousness following the incident between France's Belfort
and the Swiss town of Porrentruy.
The rider lay in the road receiving medical attention for
several minutes and was then taken away on a stretcher.
Race organisers said in a statement that hospital scans had
shown the hand fracture and trauma to the left shoulder but that
he had not fractured his collarbone as had been feared.
The road race at the London Games takes place on July 28.
This year's Tour has been marred by a series of pileups
which have resulted in an array of broken bones.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by John Mehaffey)