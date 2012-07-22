PROFILE-Cycling-Wiggins's transformation now complete

| PARIS, July 22
PARIS, July 22 A big engine. A mod.
Straightforward. Sometimes offhand. An Impersonator. Obsessive.
Meet Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins.
Four years ago, Wiggins halted his highly successful Olympic
track cycling career to set his sights on the world's greatest
stage race and this year the Briton has truly excelled to
achieve his ambition with Team Sky.
"From his years on the track, he kept his sang-froid, the
mastery of events. When he decides something, nothing can deter
him from his goal," Francis van Londersele, who managed Wiggins
at Cofidis from 2006-07, told Reuters.
In 2008, he joined the High Road team, where he was just a
member of the lead-out train for sprinter Mark Cavendish, the
world champion who has now been reduced to being a water bottle
carrier for yellow jersey holder Wiggins on the Tour.
"His first tests showed he had a huge engine," said Valerio
Piva, his then sports director.
Taking his fate into his own hands, Wiggins left the High
Road team to join the American outfit Garmin.
Team manager Jonathan Vaughters recalled: "He wrote me an
email saying he would like to come to Garmin and I said 'great
we would like to have you' and he said 'ok, how do we want to
negotiate this?'
"I basically then said 'listen, I'm not your typical
American who will want to drag negotiations for three months'
and he said 'I'm not your typical Brit, I'd rather get this
bullshit out of the way.
"And we literally agreed on a figure. He is a very
straightforward character."
He always has been, according to Piva.
"When he wants to say something, he says it to your face."
BASS GUITAR
Van Londersele added: "During the team briefing, you had to
be careful about what you said because he would continue the
briefing without you, miming you. He is a great impersonator."
Belgium-born Wiggins came from a modest background and grew
up with his mother after his father Garry, a famous Six Days
race specialist who died in 2008 in mysterious circumstances,
left for Australia when he was two.
In his autobiography, In Pursuit of Glory, Wiggins wrote:
"Most of his days seemed to consist of buying a couple of crates
of VBs, dragging them back to his 'unit' and steadily drinking
himself into an angry stupor."
Asked if he thought his father would be proud of his
achievement, he said: "I don't know really, it's difficult to
say, that depends whether he was sober or... I don't know.
I've put that one to bed."
The 32-year-old himself had to fight a drinking habit when
he came to France to start his professional career.
"The only thing to do was buy a six pack. I was always drunk
between races. I lived on top of a Chinese restaurant. Later I
needed money to raise my kids. I told myself it was time to make
a living. That's how it started," said Wiggins.
The Tour de France champion, however, is not just "a kid who
happened to be good at riding a bike".
He is also a self-confessed Mod, who received a message of
encouragement before the Tour's final time trial from the
Modfather, musician Paul Weller.
He obeys the Mod dress code, including a Weller-like haircut
and sideburns. He also owns a bass guitar that once belonged to
The Who's John Entwistle.
Wiggins has though ditched the Mod behaviour.
"Things you did to entertain yourself 10 years ago don't
apply to you when your kids are nearly 10, nightclubbing things
like that, you don't live for the weekend you live for your
children more," said the father of two.
"I think all that reflects on your professionalism, how you
apply yourself to your job."
That includes probably skipping the traditional after Tour
party in Paris as Wiggins does not want to upset preparations
for the time trial at the London Olympics on Aug. 1.
