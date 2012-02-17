Cycling-Britain demolish women's team pursuit world record

LONDON Feb 17 Britain broke the women's team pursuit world record, demolishing the previous mark set a few minutes earlier by Australia, in the final at the London track World Cup series on Friday.

Laura Trott, Danielle King and Joanna Rowsell clocked 3:18.148 to slash more than one second off the previous mark set by Australia in the race for the bronze medal.

Canada took the silver medal.

Australia's Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure and Josephine Tomic had clocked 3:19.164 over 3,000 metres in the race for bronze to beat the previous mark set by the United States in May 2010.