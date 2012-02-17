Cycling-Britain smash women's team sprint world record

LONDON Feb 17 Britain, spearheaded by
Victoria Pendleton, broke the world record in the women's team
sprint as they beat Australia to win gold at the London track
World Cup series on Friday.
Britain were behind after the first lap but Pendleton was in
a league of her own after taking over from Jessica Varnish and
crossed the line in 32.754, slashing 0.074 off the previous
record set by the Australian world champions earlier on Friday.
Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch had lowered their own world
record by clocking 32.828 in the qualifying session and a repeat
of the Australians' performance looked likely after the first of
two 250-metre laps.
Britain were 0.232 down when Varnish gave way for Pendleton
to deliver, and she did just that by riding the final lap in
13.962.
China beat France to take the bronze medal.
Meares and McCulloch, who earlier on Friday predicted the
record would be broken, had beaten Pendleton and Varnish to
claim the gold medal at last year's world championships.
