UPDATE 3-Cycling-Australia set world record at Olympic test

* Meares and McCulloch better own mark in team sprint
* Australia to face Britain for gold
(Adds times)
By Julien Pretot
LONDON, Feb 17 Australia set the first
world record on the London Olympic cycling track when they
bettered their own mark in the women's team sprint qualifying
session in the World Cup series on Friday.
World champions Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch clocked
32.828 to beat their previous mark set in March 2010 by 0.095
over two 250-metre laps to reach the final, where they will face
Britain later on Friday.
Victoria Pendleton and Jess Varnish took second place, with
China and France, who will battle it out for bronze, in third
and fourth respectively.
The finals line-up will be the same as at last year's world
championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands.
"We're going to go faster tonight, I'm confident of that. I
was a little bit nervous for the first one," McCulloch told
reporters.
The finals are expected to start shortly after 1900 GMT.
The London track, which will be used at this year's Olympic
Games, is said to be very fast and riders and pundits alike had
predicted that records would be broken.
