LONDON Feb 17 Australia set a world record in women's team sprint in Friday's qualifying session at the London track cycling World Cup series.

World champions Anna Meares and Kaarle McCulloch clocked 32.828 over two 250-metre laps, beating their own previous record of 32.923 set in March 2010.