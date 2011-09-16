Cycling-Cavendish gets first class lead-out train at worlds

Sept 16 Mark Cavendish will benefit from a first
class lead-out train with Bradley Wiggins, David Millar and
Geraint Thomas being named on Friday in the British team for
next week's road world championships.
The 266-km course from Copenhagen to Rudersdal is mostly
flat and is likely to suit the sprinters on the last day of the
Sept. 19-25 championships.
Welshman Thomas has been dubbed by Team Sky sports director
Sean Yates as the world's best lead-out man, while Millar and
Wiggins's power could prove important in the final kilometres.
Tour of Spain runner-up Chris Froome has also been named on
the team along with Jeremy Hunt, Steve Cummings and Ian
Stannard.
Olympic road race champion Nicole Cooke and British road
race champion and defending time trial world champion Emma
Pooley will spearhead the women's challenge on the road race.
Pooley will also take part in the time trial event.
