Cycling-Cavendish gets first class lead-out train at worlds

Sept 16 Mark Cavendish will benefit from a first class lead-out train with Bradley Wiggins, David Millar and Geraint Thomas being named on Friday in the British team for next week's road world championships.

The 266-km course from Copenhagen to Rudersdal is mostly flat and is likely to suit the sprinters on the last day of the Sept. 19-25 championships.

Welshman Thomas has been dubbed by Team Sky sports director Sean Yates as the world's best lead-out man, while Millar and Wiggins's power could prove important in the final kilometres.

Tour of Spain runner-up Chris Froome has also been named on the team along with Jeremy Hunt, Steve Cummings and Ian Stannard.

Olympic road race champion Nicole Cooke and British road race champion and defending time trial world champion Emma Pooley will spearhead the women's challenge on the road race.

Pooley will also take part in the time trial event.