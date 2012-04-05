UPDATE 1-Cycling-World records tumble as Britain edges ahead

| MELBOURNE, April 5
MELBOURNE, April 5 Britain edged ahead of fierce
rivals Australia at the cycling world championships on Thursday
as world records tumbled in a frenetic atmosphere at the
Melbourne velodrome.
Britons Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell
emerged triumphant against the hosts in a battle royale for the
women's team pursuit title in an event where the world mark was
smashed three times.
So far, Britain have won two out of four of the world titles
in the categories to be contested at the Olympics, with
Australia and Germany taking one apiece. Another six Olympic
category events remain.
Australia's Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine
Tomic started the flurry of record breaking by beating Britain's
world best in the qualifying round only for King, Trott and
Rowsell to wrest it back minutes later.
With the packed terraces roaring, the British trio powered
away in the last laps of the evening session's final to clock
three minutes 15.720 seconds, shaving more than a second off
their short-lived record.
The stunning ride secured their second straight title and
sounded an ominous warning ahead of the London Games.
RAINBOW JERSEY
"I'm absolutely over the moon," an ecstatic Rowsell, who won
back-to-back team pursuit titles in 2008-09, told reporters.
"To see the world record broken before our (qualifying) ride
is always quite tough; we saw that happen to the team sprint
girls yesterday.
"It was great to go into the final fastest qualifiers and we
knew we had more in the tank.
"I can't believe I'm world champion again - it's been three
years. I so badly wanted that rainbow jersey back," she added.
Despite finishing more that a second behind, the Australian
trio were thrilled by their silver medal, having ridden together
only a handful of times.
"Everyone's just going to be working harder and getting
faster but this is just the motivation we needed, to be right
back up there," said 22-year-old Tomic, who won the 2010 title
at Copenhagen.
Canada edged New Zealand for the bronze medal.
Australia's rivalry with Britain is set to reach a crescendo
on Friday after world champion Anna Meares and Olympic gold
medallist Victoria Pendleton set up a mouthwatering match-up in
the semi-finals of the women's sprint.
Australian Meares fired a warning shot at her rival by
shredding the 200 metres time trial world record in the first
qualifying session of the event at Hisense Arena.
Meares and Kaarle McCulloch suffered a stinging defeat to
Germany in Wednesday's team sprint final to dash their bid for a
fourth consecutive world title, but the 28-year-old put the
disappointment behind her with a scorching ride of 10.782
seconds in the time trial.
UNEXPECTED RECORD
That eclipsed the record of 10.793 set by Simona Krupeckaite
of Lithuania in Moscow in 2010.
"We really didn't expect to see that," Cycling Australia's
national performance director Kevin Tabotta told Reuters. "It
just shows she's in the form of her life at the moment."
Meares had little trouble disposing of China's Olympic
bronze medallist Guo Shuang in their quarter-final, while
Pendleton cruised into the last four after dumping out France's
Virginie Cueff.
Lyubov Shulika will contest the other semi-final against
Krupeckaite.
Seven world records in four events have been broken at the
Melbourne velodrome.
On the opening day, Britain's men's pursuit team improved on
their best from the 2008 Beijing Games in winning the title
while Germany's women set a team sprint world record in
qualifying and then bettered it to upset Australia in the final.
In Thursday's non-Olympic events, Germany's Stefan Nimke won
his third title in the past four years in the men's one
kilometre time trial. France's Michael D'Almeida took silver and
bronze went to Simon Van Velthooven of New Zealand.
Russia's Anastasia Chulkova won the women's points title
ahead of Jasmin Glaesser of Canada and Ireland's Caroline Ryan
was third.
(Editing by John O'Brien and Alison Wildey)
