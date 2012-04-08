Cycling-Holder Perkins dumped out of keirin at world championships

| MELBOURNE, April 8
MELBOURNE, April 8 Defending champion Shane
Perkins crashed out of the keirin preliminaries on the closing
day of the world championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Perkins, who upset four-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy for
the title at Apeldoorn last year, came fourth in his first heat,
then third behind Briton Jason Kenny and fellow Australian
Matthew Glaetzer in the repechage round at Hisense Arena.
Individual sprint silver medallist Kenny advanced to the
second round where he will meet Britain team mates Hoy and
European champion Matthew Crampton in the second of two heats.
The top three riders in each advance to the gold medal
decider later on Sunday.
Britain's Wendy Houvenaghel, a silver medallist at the 2008
Beijing Games, will battle for the non-Olympic individual
pursuit gold against 2009 world champion Alison Shanks of New
Zealand.
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
