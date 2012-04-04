CORRECTED-Cycling-Britain sets world record to win men's pursuit title

Olympics-North Korea will be at Pyeongchang Games says IOC member
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
(Corrects second rider)
MELBOURNE, April 4 Britain set a world record to win the men's team pursuit title at the track world cycling championships in Melbourne on Wednesday.
Edward Clancy, Steven Burke, Peter Kennaugh and Geraint Thomas's time of 3 minutes 53.295 seconds at the Hisense Arena eclipsed the previous mark of 3:53.314 set by Britain at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)
Please double-click on:
for more Olympic stories
for more cycling stories
TOKYO, Feb 18 North Korea will send a team to next year's Winter Olympics in neighbouring South Korea, the country's International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said.
* Budapest mayor says council may debate withdrawal on Weds (Adds joint statement of the government and the mayor's office)
PARIS, Feb 17 Guardians of the French language were up in arms on Friday after the French national Olympic committee adopted an English slogan - Made for Sharing - to back France's bid to host the games in 2024.