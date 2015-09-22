版本:
Cycling-Kiwi Villumsen finally claims time trial gold

| RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept 22

RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept 22 New Zealand's Linda Villumsen powered to victory in the road cycling world championship individual time trial on Tuesday, claiming the title that had always eluded her.

Twice runner-up and three-times a bronze medallist, Villumsen finally got to the top of the podium with a time of 40 minutes 29.87 seconds over the 29.9 km course, according to unofficial results.

Dressed all in black and riding a stealth black bike, Villumsen had looked set for a commanding victory until Dutchwoman Anna van der Breggen provided a late fright, crossing 2.54 seconds behind to take the silver.

Defending champion Lisa Brennauer of Germany had to settle for the bronze. (Editing by Ed Osmond)

