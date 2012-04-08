UPDATE 1-Cycling-Meares sets world record to win 500m time trial

* Meares wins second title in Melbourne
* Sets second world record at championships
(Adds details)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, April 8 Australia's Anna Meares set a
world record to win the 500 metres time trial title at the track
cycling world championships in Melbourne on Sunday.
Meares stormed around the Hisense Arena to post a time of
33.010 seconds and eclipse the previous mark of 33.296 set by
Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania in Pruszkow, Poland in 2009.
It was Meares's second world record at her home
championships, the 28-year-old also setting a new mark in a
flying 200 metres lap in the first qualifying session of the
women's sprint.
"I won my first world title in this event in 2004 ... I
can't be too disappointed with that," she told reporters.
"I love this event. For me, it's just such enjoyment.
There's no-one else to get in my way for starters, and it's pure
speed and it suits pure control.
"I love this event and if I could have ridden it every
single year, even though it's not Olympic, I would have," added
Meares, who skipped the event in Apeldoorn last year to
concentrate on her successful bid for sprint gold.
Meares set a world record to win gold in the event at the
2004 Athens Games before it was stripped from the Olympic
programme.
The win gave Meares her 10th world title and her second at
the Melbourne championships. Meares defended her keirin title on
Saturday after tearfully losing her sprint title to arch-rival
Victoria Pendleton the night before.
"This was where I won my first world title eight years ago
in the same event. Tonight I walk away with my 10th world
title," she said.
"This is a totally special, pressure-off, go out and have
some fun event."
(Editing by Alastair Himmer)
