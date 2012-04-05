UPDATE 2-Cycling-Meares sets world record in sprint qualifying

* World champion Meares throws down gauntlet to rivals
* Eclipses Simona Krupeckaite's 2010 mark
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, April 5 Australia's Anna Meares threw
down the gauntlet to her rivals by setting a world record in
the first round of qualifying for the women's sprint at the
track world championships in Melbourne on Thursday.
The reigning world champion's time of 10.782 seconds in the
200 metres time trial round eclipsed the 10.793 mark set by
Simona Krupeckaite of Lithuania in Moscow in 2010.
Meares, who was disappointed to lose the gold medal race in
the women's team sprint on Wednesday's opening day, was the last
rider in the session and was roared to the line by a small but
noisy crowd at Hisense Arena.
"We really didn't expect to see that," Cycling Australia's
national performance director Kevin Tabotta told Reuters.
"It just shows she's in the form of her life at the moment
... She should be confident leading into the knock-out rounds,
but it's all about maintaining that level for the rest of the
journey."
No other rider broke 11 seconds, China's Guo Shuang being
the next fastest with a time of 11.004.
The riders subsequently compete in head-to-head rounds with
the gold medal decider set for Friday.
The 28-year-old Meares, who won a time-trial gold at the
2004 Athens Olympics and took silver in the sprint at Beijing,
is bidding for her ninth world title.
