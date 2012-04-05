UPDATE 1-Cycling-Record-breaking GB storm to team pursuit title

* British women smash own record to win pursuit title
* Trio defeat Australia to seal second straight championship
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, April 5 Britain smashed their own
world record to win the women's team pursuit title and defeat
hosts Australia in a frenzied atmosphere at the world
championships in Melbourne on Thursday.
Danielle King, Laura Trott and Joanna Rowsell's time of
three minutes 15.720 seconds obliterated the 3:16.850 mark they
had set in qualifying hours earlier and left the Australians
chasing shadows at the Hisense Arena velodrome.
The hosts' Annette Edmondson, Melissa Hoskins and Josephine
Tomic were more than a second slower to cross the line, but
their mark of 3:16.943 was still the third fastest time ever.
The British trio stormed out of the blocks and led by more
than a second a third of the way through, but the Australians
cut the deficit in half as the capacity crowd of 4,000 roared
their approval.
Britain found another gear, however, and pulled away in the
remaining laps to defend their world title and send an ominous
warning ahead of the London Games.
