版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2012年 4月 4日 星期三 18:33 BJT

Cycling-German women set world record to win team sprint title

MELBOURNE, April 4 Germany set a world record to win the women's team sprint title at the track cycling world championships in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Miriam Welte and Kristina Vogel's time of 32.549 seconds at the Hisense Arena eclipsed their previous record of 32.630 seconds set an hour earlier in their qualifying heat.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by John O'Brien)

Please double-click on:

for more Olympic stories

for more cycling stories

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐