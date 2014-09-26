Universal Health buys UK mental health services company Cygnet

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 26 Universal Health Services Inc said it bought British mental health facilities operator Cygnet Health Care Ltd in a deal valued at about $335 million, to enter the UK market.
The U.S. hospital operator said Cygnet had 17 facilities across the UK.
Cygnet generated about $161 million in revenue over the past 12 months, Universal Health said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015