Security startup Cylance acquires Ridgeway of Dallas

BOSTON Oct 4 Cylance Inc, a startup founded by
McAfee Inc's former global chief technology officer, has
acquired a tiny Dallas firm that provides technology to fight
web-based cyber attacks.
Cylance said it had acquired Ridgeway Internet Security LLC,
a firm whose technology helps protect against attackers who
break into networks by exploiting flaws in the programs and
databases used to run websites.
Hackers frequently use such attacks as a foothold to gain
initial access to corporate and government networks.
Cylance CEO and founder Stuart McClure said his company
plans to announce its first products next year, which will
include technology from Ridgeway.
McClure is among a group of senior McAfee executives who
left the world's No. 2 maker of security software for other
ventures after Intel Corp acquired the company in
February 2011.