UPDATE 1-CymaBay's gout drug meets main goal in mid-stage study

(Adds details, company comments)
Feb 24 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc said
its experimental lead pill met the main goal of reducing
episodes of gout in a mid-stage study.
The company said its once-a-day drug, arhalofenate, was
shown to be safe and well tolerated.
Gout is a condition affecting joints and muscles when the
body acts against a build-up of uric acid in the blood.
Described as a painful and common form of inflammatory
arthritis, gout affects nearly 8.3 million Americans, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, citing
data.
The study showed 46 percent of patients given CymaBay's
arhalofenate had a lower number of gout episodes, compared with
patients taking standard of care treatment allopurinol.
Arhalofenate works by lowering the levels of uric acid and
reducing the inflammation.
"Results from our clinical program to date suggest that
arhalofenate may represent a new paradigm for the treatment of
gout," Pol Boudes, CymaBay's chief medical officer, said.
This is the first study to show that arhalofenate produces
reductions in flares without concomitant dosing of colchicine,
the company said.
Colchicine is an anti-inflammatory compound that is commonly
prescribed to treat gout. The compound has been available in the
United States for more than half a century in injectable form.
Intravenous form of colchicine has been ordered off the
market by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because of
toxicities and fatalities.
Oral versions of the same compound are allowed to be sold to
treat gout as the side effects from a pill are mostly nausea,
diarrhea and stomach pain.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)