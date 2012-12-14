版本:
2012年 12月 14日

BRIEF-ASML, Cymer see deal completed in H1 2013

AMSTERDAM Dec 14 ASML, Cymer Inc : * Says ASML and Cymer indicated that they are continuing to work with various

regulators * Says ASML and Cymer continue to anticipate completion of the transaction in

the first half of 2013

