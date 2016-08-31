Sunovion Pharma to buy Canada's Cynapsus for $624 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.
Sunovion said it would buy Cynapsus for $40.50 per share in cash.
Cynapsus's Toronto-listed stock closed at C$24.48 ($18.68) on Wednesday.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, "reflects Sunovion's global strategy to expand and diversify its portfolio in key therapeutic areas, including neurology," Sunovion said. ($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
