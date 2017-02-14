Hologic to buy Cynosure for $1.65 bln

Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday that it would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc for $1.65 billion.

Hologic, which focuses on women's health, agreed to pay $66 per Cynosure share, a premium of about 28 percent to its Monday close.

The transaction has an enterprise value of $1.44 billion, the companies said. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)