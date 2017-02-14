UPDATE 3-Hologic to buy Cynosure to expand into medical aesthetics

* Hologic to pay $66 per Cynosure share
* Deal to immediately add to Hologic's adjusted earnings
* Cynosure shares up 28 pct; Hologic down 3.6 pct
By Divya Grover and Natalie Grover
Feb 14 Hologic Inc said on Tuesday it
would acquire medical aesthetics company Cynosure Inc
for $1.65 billion as it looks to capitalize on an increase in
medical procedures that are not traditionally reimbursed.
The medical aesthetics market is growing at a rapid pace as
the American population ages and more effective non-surgical
products become widely available, leading to a spurt in
dealmaking in the sector.
Cynosure - which makes products used in non-invasive body
contouring, hair removal, skin revitalization and women's health
- has generated double-digit revenue growth for seven straight
years.
Much of aesthetics is not subject to reimbursement risks,
making it less cyclical, William Blair analyst Margaret Kaczor
told Reuters.
"Larger acquirers can access a fast growing, profitable
market that is just in the first quarter of the game."
Botox maker Allergan Plc agreed to buy Cynosure's
rival Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion on
Monday.
The medical aesthetics market exceeds $2 billion globally
and is expected to grow at a low-double-digit rate over the next
several years, Hologic said.
Markets for aesthetics products including body contouring
have proven to be both sustainable and still highly
under-penetrated, Kaczor added.
Shares of Cynosure were up about 28 percent at $65.90 in
morning trading, slightly below Hologic's offer of $66 per
share. Hologic's shares were down about 3.6 percent at $38.57.
The purchase price, a larger-than-expected deal and a market
that is economy sensitive may not make the deal popular among
Hologic investors, BTIG analyst Sean Lavin said.
"We are lukewarm on this acquisition," Lavin said, adding
that Hologic noted there was another bidder so "this may have
been a now or never situation".
The transaction has an enterprise value of $1.44 billion and
will be fully funded with cash on hand, Hologic said.
Hologic - a maker of diagnostic products, medical imaging
systems and surgical products - said the deal will immediately
add about 3 cents-5 cents per share to its adjusted earnings for
the balance of fiscal 2017. Cynosure's 2016 revenue was $433.5
million.
Shares of Syneron Medical Ltd, which also offers
products for body contouring, hair and tattoo removal as well as
facial treatments, were up 3 percent.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC is Hologic's financial adviser,
while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is its legal adviser.
Leerink Partners LLC is financial adviser to Cynosure, while
Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP is its legal adviser.
